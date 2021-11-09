Pure Farmland™ donates $15,000 to TigerMountain Foundation and Garden of Tomorrow

Pure Farmland™ is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.
Through its Pure Growth Project initiative and grant program, Pure Farmland is recognizing TigerMountain Foundation (TMF) for the positive impact it has within the community through a donation of $15,000. The grant will go towards its one-acre plot - Garden of Tomorrow - located in a food desert area in South Phoenix, Arizona.
For more information, go to puregrowthproject.com.
Pure Farmland™ is a maker of high-quality, plant-based protein products, such as breakfast links and patties, burger patties, meatballs, pre-seasoned protein starters, and dinner links.
To learn more about Pure Farmland, please visit www.Pure-Farmland.com
