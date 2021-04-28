Protect your home! See what Boss Security Screens can do to keep you safe.

Boss Security Screens is a paid advertiser for Sonoran Living

Boss Security Screens was founded when leader James Kerr recognized a timeless need that wasn't being met. The company and its security windows and door screens were developed to provide people a peace of mind and a solution that will excel in times of need. As one in five homes will be burglarized, Boss Security Screens helps relieve worrying about break-ins and provides a sense of confidence that your loved ones are safe and protected.

Boss Security Screens provides high-end steel security screens for residential and commercial structures, custom built in any color to suit any type of window or door including sliding patio doors, French doors and doggie doors. Boasting more than 55 years of engineering excellence, all screens are made in the USA with the highest security .035" diameter stainless steel wire and 12x12 per square inch mesh weave. They are pry resistant, shear resistant, impact resistant and nearly impossible to defeat, making them the toughest security screen on the market.