Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona shows you how to create a cool kitchen

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Creating a Cool Kitchen

As a homeowner, you spend a great deal of time in your kitchen prepping, cooking, eating, cleaning up, and entertaining. You want a kitchen that is not only functional but reflects your personality and lifestyle as well.

There are numerous ways to update your kitchen and get that chic look you want. You do not need to spend a fortune to have a cool kitchen! Adding creative elements such as wood details, the use of two different finishes on the cabinets, and stylish decorative hardware will give you a classy kitchen.

Stay with one or two paint colors and choose complimentary shades for the cabinets, walls, and floors - this creates a sleek space. (Add color with accessories or window treatments rather than bright colored appliances or cabinets).

Kitchen islands maximize area and storage. Notice how the island in the video has an inset wooden table that integrates the eating area. This kitchen also has a Galley Ideal Workstation making prep, cooking, entertaining, and clean up a breeze while allowing you to interact with guests throughout the process. The workstation offers a variety of optional accessories to personalize it to your needs.

It is not just what is visible that makes a stylish kitchen, it's what you can't see too! The display also shows a variety of cabinet and drawer options. Deep drawers give easy access to, and for storing utensils and larger items. A pull-out double waste bin on the island gives you a concealed solution. There are options like peg boards, spice rack inserts, pull out storage and more that make your kitchen not just cool, but functional as well!

Do not forget lighting. Your choice of and where you put light fixtures make a huge difference to your workspace. Task lighting under the cabinets to illuminate the countertops is not only visually appealing but also is a safety factor. Do you have space for pendant lights or are recessed lights a better choice for the space?

If your appliances are in good shape and working order, keep them, there is no need to replace them. We can design your new space around them!

For your cool, sleek kitchen, visit our showroom at 10835 N. Tatum Blvd. Suite E101, in the Paradise Gateway Shopping Center, between Ross and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Premium Wholesale Cabinets

(888) 246-7444

www.pwcabinets.com

10835 N. Tatum Blvd. Suite E101

Phoenix, AZ 85028