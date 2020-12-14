Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona: Creating customized cabinetry for any room of the house

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Cabinetry - Not Just for Kitchens Anymore!

When you think of cabinetry you probably think kitchen and bath. But cabinetry can be used in any room of the house. Cabinets provide functionality, flair, and form to any space.

Did you know you can create almost any type of furniture storage from manufactured cabinetry? The size can be customized to fit your needs and the area; you choose the wood species, door style, finish that you want! Cabinets can be designed to be a show piece depending on molding, decorative furniture feet, glass doors, wood tops, beaded backs, valances, and more. The choices are all yours.

At Premium Wholesale Cabinets we can customize cabinetry for your home office, commercial office, mud room, wet or dry bar, dining room, sunroom, entertainment center, window seat, room divider and more! The final piece is unique, perfectly sized and customized for your space.

