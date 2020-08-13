Menu

Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare: Get great skin based on where you live!

((SL Advertiser)) Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare: Get great skin based on wear you live! Order yours at www.pourmoiskincare.com/Phoenix
Posted at 7:51 AM, Aug 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-13 16:03:38-04

Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Ulli Haslacher is the founder of the revolutionary brand, Pour-Moi CLIMATE-SMART Skincare - she stopped by to talk about their Anti-Aging dream creams formulated specifically for OUR climate challenges in Phoenix.

Here are two special offers they brought along:
Deal #1: Climate-Smart 3 Step Rotating System Phoenix
SRP $150.00
Intro $75.00

Deal #2: Secret Jasmine Flower Mask
SRP $42
Retail $35

Offer good until: September 2, 2020

Call 909-243-1456, or go to www.pourmoiskincare.com/Phoenix

