Poolwerx wants you and your family to be safe this summer, starting with a free swim lesson for the kids

Poolwerx and Goldfish Swim School Partner to Promote Swim & Water Safety During Learn2Swim Month

Initiative Aims to Bring Greater Awareness to Swimming Lessons as they are Proven to Help Prevent Accidental Drowning

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death in children under five. According to the National Institutes of Health , swim lessons can reduce the risk of childhood drownings by 88%. Poolwerx is partnering with Goldfish Swim School to offer free introductory swimming lessons to children under five. Throughout Learn2Swim Month, April 1-30, 2022, customers can visit the Poolwerx website https://www.poolwerx.com/april-pools/ to sign up and redeem a free trial swim lesson at nearby participating Goldfish Swim School locations. Lessons must be redeemed by July 31, 2022. The goal of this initiative is to promote swim and water safety ahead of pool season and the upcoming summer months when families begin dipping their toes back in the water. "Our business is about providing clients with healthy pools. We believe an extension of that is having families feel safe around their pools," says Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Kidd. "When we researched drowning statistics, we were alarmed by the numbers. We want to raise awareness and encourage families to teach their little ones to swim so families can enjoy their pools confidently and we can continue serving them the best way we know how: with quality pool products and services."Sadly, the summer months (May - August) account for two-thirds of annual childhood drowning incidents, according to Total Aquatics Programming data < https://totalaquatic.llc/drownings-1> . Drowning can happen anywhere, at any time, to anyone, but there are several water safety tips to help reduce the risk and keep families safe this summer.One of the best ways to protect your children against drowning is to improve comfort level in the water and strengthen swimming capabilities through swim lessons. Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. "At Goldfish Swim School, we are passionate about showing kids just how fun it can be to learn the important skill of swimming," said Goldfish Swim School Co-Founder & CEO Chris McCuiston. "We're thrilled to be part of this program. During Learn2Swim Month, we are committed to this initiative and sharing the life-saving benefits of lessons by offering an incredible swimming experience in the safest and most fun environment possible."All Goldfish Swim School locations' number one focus and main priority is always the same - educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water."The long-term health benefits of swimming are abundant. Swimming builds endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness. It can improve sleep and relax both children and adults," continues Kidd. "We pride ourselves on our expertise and always strive to give our customers the best and safest swimming conditions. This begins with our active endorsement and support for all families who would like easy access to lessons for the littlest of future swimmers."

