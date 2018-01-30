Platinum Wellness: Helping you get healthy

Platinum Wellness is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

At Platinum Wellness we don't treat disease or symptoms, rather we empower you to restore your health by correcting the source of the problem and help your body heal from the inside.

We start with a simple assumption- you were designed to be active, energized and vibrantly healthy. If you're not, there's a reason! - Something is preventing you from living the life you were designed to live! We find that "Something" and empower you to correct it, rather than simply managing symptoms.

"Something" can come in many forms: toxins, stress, gut or hormone imbalances, or structural misalignments to name a few. All of which commonly lead to common symptoms like weight gain, fatigue, bloating, acid reflux, leaky gut, Type II diabetes, autoimmune disease (celiac, Hashimoto's, etc.) fibromyalgia, joint pain and stiffness- the list goes on.

In an attempt to relieve symptoms, well- meaning doctors prescribe drugs which usually can't resolve the condition and can have side effects of their own. We continue down this path for years gathering more medications to treat more symptoms until ultimately we stare at ourselves in a mirror one day and think, "How did I get so old and sick?"

What if there was a better way… There is!

Along with customized nutrition plans, coaching and local organically grown supplements, our specialized modalities (far infrared sauna, whole body vibration, EWOT to name a few) will help you look and feel your best by cleansing your body, rebooting your metabolism, and helping you heal from the inside.

For over 20 years, Dr. Infantino's strategies at Platinum Wellness have empowered thousands of people to reclaim their health. He is a 1992 Graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic with post graduate education in functional medicine and clinical nutrition. He's brought his message of proactive healthcare to thousands by lecturing in the Valley and nationally for over 20 years.

Ready for a new approach, call 602 866-8100 today and set up a complimentary consultation.

Platinum Wellness

4727 E Union Hills Dr. Ste 100 Phoenix, AZ 85050

602-866-8100

platinumwellnessthyroid.com

Platinum Wellness is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.