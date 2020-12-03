PITCH invites you to come and enjoy their one-of-a-kind menu from flavors across the globe, and pizza too!

PITCH is an advertiser of Sonoran Living

"Excellence + Good Vibes don't happen by accident, they are the result of hard work and a standout team. Pitch is about Energy. Period. The greatest compliment that is received at PITCH, is people come to forget what day of the week it is. That's because of the people. If you do the right things and perform together beautifully as a team, the economics will follow and support your efforts.

Brands do not make people, people make brands.

They have an Executive Chef, Manny Carino, that truly cooks with passion. The Pitch Chef team includes a large number of talented and creative individuals with one common focus: To cook with passion and heart, creating the ultimate culinary experience using the best quality, local and organic ingredients as much as possible, all for the guest.

At PITCH, the Chef team understands how quality ingredients, light or rich, create flavorful dishes and provide a much brighter and happier experience to any dining setting. The passion from our Chef's, start with individuals from all over the world, while implementing locally and international inspired cuisine at the same time.

Pizza simply scratches the surface on the culinary experience, that the Chef Team creates day in and day out. The slow braising of the Certified Angus Beef Short ribs for 6 hours, or the importing of Caputo Flour from Italy, even the goat cheese from a local farmers; begin to tell the story and importance that words such as 'Fresh' or 'Quality' and what they truly mean to the Team. Flavors from Oaxaca to Denmark, Italy to California, and everything that is delicious in between; are influenced within all of the Seafood, Hand-Cut Filets, House made pastas, pizzas, and delicious Veggie options available every day at PITCH. The day to day menu will knock your socks off, our Wonder of the Week will make sure you can always have a new and memorable experience when dining with a Pitch. You can even get Quarter-Pie slices of pizza from 11am-3pm. If you love brunch, make it a point to get there for the Good Morning Pie or the Smoked Pork Casserole.

Every business needs people. Pitch has the people (servers+bartenders+chefs) who want to take the time to explain what the customer will be experiencing. They run small sections because sharing this deliciousness and guiding a table through their meal takes time and care. The Wine list will make you want to leave with bottles TOGO, and their Holiday Gift Card Promotions are always a hit.

Clean stores, perfect food, great service, good vibes -- if you miss on one, the other three won't matter - Pitch has it all.

Holidays at PITCH!

Pizza and a Bottle of

PITCH Wines for $40 or $55!

PITCH

6350 E. Thomas Rd.

Scottsdale

(480) 272-7500

pitchpizzeria.com