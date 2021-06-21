Pinnacle Peak Recovery offers help for addiction, anxiety, depression, trauma, and self-worth

Pinnacle Peak Recovery is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

You know how a car engine has all those parts working together? Our brains and bodies are kind of like that too. Sometimes one thing that needs to be changed affects another thing, so then two things need to be changed. We call that a "dual-diagnosis," where you're focused on getting more than one thing back to where it should be.

Pinnacle Peak Recovery is a dual-diagnosis treatment facility in Scottsdale Arizona. What's dual-diagnosis mean for someone looking for recovery? It means we focus not only on substance use but the underlying causes of addiction too, things like anxiety, depression, trauma, and self-worth.

You'll start recovering with the help of our team's expertise. We have masters-level therapists, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, a medical director who specializes in substance use, and an experienced clinical director who specializes in mental health. Their decades of knowledge help you specifically because we focus on small group sizes where everyone gets individual attention in treatment. Every person getting treated at Pinnacle Peak Recovery has their specific needs located and a treatment plan created just for them.

Treatment here means you'll have individual sessions with your therapist, appointments with a case manager, individual meetings with a medical provider, and access to a psychiatric nurse practitioner. Some of our specific treatments include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical-behavior therapy (DBT), and trauma-focused care. Not everyone recovers in the same way, so we also offer more holistic forms of therapy like mindfulness, meditation, yoga, equine therapy, art therapy, and music therapy.

On top of all that, treatment at Pinnacle Peak Recovery includes a full continuum of care, beginning with on-site medical detox at our inpatient facility. While at the inpatient facility you'll be cared for through daily medical provider visits, 24/7 nursing, and Behavioral Health Technicians. Once you finish the detox and residential program, you can move right into our highly structured Day Treatment Program, which includes optional supportive housing to help you stand strong in recovery. You can then move on to an intensive outpatient program when you begin long-term recovery. The intensive outpatient program helps you take the skills you're learning in treatment out into the world, while also undergoing daily treatments and therapy.

You are our focus, and your recovery and success is our goal.

Pinnacle Peak Recovery

8070 E Morgan Trl Scottsdale AZ 85258

888-AZREHAB

www.PinnaclePeakRecovery.com