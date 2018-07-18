Phoenix Police Museum features 130 years of law enforcement history

Phoenix Police Museum is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Phoenix Police Museum is located at Historic Phoenix City Hall on the NE corner of 2nd Ave and Jefferson and open 9AM -3PM, closed WEEKENDS and all city of Phoenix holidays. Paid Parking is available at meters and at the city parking garage. Admission is free, but we will gladly take donations! Visit www.phxpdmuseum.org or call 602-534-7278 for more information.

The museum is able to provide this education experience through its many displays including:

· MARSHAL'S OFFICE and JAIL complete with Marshal Garfias, and his prisoner Ottis

· ARIZONA RANGERS who were as rough and surly as the very criminals they chased throughout the state

· EARLY LAW ENFORCEMENT with rifles and six shooters

· 1900-1920 LAW ENFORCEMENT and the basic tools of the trade that officers used walking a beat

· POLICE WORK AFTER WWII when the department began to become more standardized

· PHOENIX'S CONNECTION TO MIRANDA, which set in motion a series of court hearings which resulted in a U.S. Supreme Court decision that would impact interviews between law enforcement and those suspected of crime

· POLICE HELICOPTERS, CARS AND MOTORCYCLE, plus a full size police car for children of all ages to play in

· CALLING ALL CARS radio equipment and early switchboard to take calls to dispatch the police

· PATCHES AND BADGES from around the world and our progression of our Police Departments patches and badges over the years

· TECHNOLOGY CHANGES OVER THE YEARS from computer to Tasers over the years

· SWAT with exciting exhibit on the Special Assignments Unit (SWAT) See why they are such a well training unit ready to take on threats to the public.

· C.S.I. (CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATIONS) exhibits a sample crime scene (suitable for children) to learn about the various methods for gathering evidence and investigating a crime scene.

· BREAKING BARRIERS IN LAW ENFORCEMENT, View some of the uniforms and equipment that women worn in their early history and see the first female Phoenix Police Chief.

· RED OR BLUE WIRE, View some of our retired bomb robots up close and other equipment

· 9-1-1 REMEMBRANCE touch a section of cross member I-beam from one of the towers from the World Trade Center

· MEMORIAL ROOM Dedicated to the Phoenix Police Employees who have made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.

Children and adults of all ages can be sworn in as a police officer during your visit and try on a real police uniform shirt, sit in an actual police car or on a Police motorcycle, or hear stories from an actual Phoenix Police Employee now retired.

The museum is perfect for groups from schools, special needs adults and children, college students, seniors, Scouts, Churches and home schooled youth. Tours for groups larger than 10 persons are available by visiting our web page at www.phxpdmuseum.org calling 602-534-7278.

Phoenix Police Museum is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.