Phoenix Heart Partners with Enara Health to launch nation leading insurance covered weight loss program

Phoenix Heart Partners with Enara to Launch Cardiometabolic Center of Excellence Giving Phoenix Residents Access to Leading Insurance Covered Weight Loss Program

● The latest partnership provides patients of Phoenix Heart's five offices with access to the latest personalized obesity treatments.

Enara Health, a technology-powered personalized weight loss program focused on sustainable results, has partnered with Phoenix Heart Center to expand its program across the greater Phoenix, Arizona, area.

Through this partnership, Phoenix Heart's patients will have access to Enara's digital, comprehensive, and targeted weight loss strategies to help patients who are at risk of weight-related complications, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and heart attacks.

"At Phoenix Heart, we strive to set the gold standard for cardiological care in and around the greater Phoenix area," said Dr. Moustafa Banna MD, FACC, RPVI, a cardiologist at Phoenix Heart. "Our partnership with Enara enables us to take that care a step further by providing a truly comprehensive, proven-effective weight loss solution tailored to fit the unique needs of our patients. We are energized to have another tool to tackle the effects of weight-related cardiovascular diseases and complications. We look forward to further helping our patients live more balanced lives, but more importantly improve their cardiometabolic health and prevent heart attacks and strokes."

Enara's platform combines physician exams, lifestyle evaluations - including psychological examinations - diet consultations and medication via a first-of-its-kind digital health platform. The approach is designed to address the various factors that contribute to an individual's weight gain and create a unique program based on the results.

Participants in Enara's precision weight loss program lose and sustain an average of 15% over 18 months- a significant improvement over other digital health programs and on par with results seen in bariatric surgery patients.

"As the obesity rate across the country rises, we're seeing an epidemic of cardiovascular diseases that if left unchecked multiply and impact millions more families," said Dr. Rami Bailony, Co-Founder and CEO of Enara Health. "In partnering with Phoenix Heart, we're able to meet patients who are at risk of these complications on an individual level, helping them address the root of the issue through a customized, holistic program that prioritizes education and empowerment. In addition to helping them achieve sustained weight loss, Phoenix Heart's patients will see improvements across their health charts, including decreased risk of diabetes and lowered cholesterol and blood pressure."

Through the partnership with Enara, Phoenix Heart's clinic accepts a wide array of insurance options, including Aetna, BlueCross Blue Shield, Humana, Cigna, United Health, and Medicare.

To learn more about Enara Health and to find a provider near you, visit EnaraHealth.com.