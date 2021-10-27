Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Phoenix Foot and Ankle Institute explains how they do a total ankle replacement for ankle arthritis

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) Phoenix Foot and Ankle Institute call (602) 761-7819 or visit PhoenixFAI.com
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 12:11:11-04

Phoenix Foot and Ankle Institute and Smith+Nephew are paid advertisers of Sonoran Living

Why live with chronic ankle arthritis pain?

Jeffrey McAlister, DPM, FACFAS, is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon, who specializes in advanced foot and ankle reconstruction with offices in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona. As a fellow member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and national speaker and peer educator, Dr. McAlister is passionate about technological advances in the foot and ankle field, specifically in educating patients on the advantages of primary and revision total ankle arthroplasty such as the Salto Talaris◊ Total Ankle Prosthesis.
◊ Trademark of Smith+Nephew

Phoenix Foot and Ankle Institute
7301 E. 2nd Street, Ste. 206
Scottsdale
(602) 761-7819
PhoenixFAI.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV