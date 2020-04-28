Phoenix ER & Medical Hospital: Don't avoid going to the doctor if you have something other than Covid-19

Phoenix ER & Medical Hospital is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Phoenix ER & Medical Hospital, located in Chandler on the SW corner of Dobson and Queen Creek Road, provides Patient - Physician Centered Medicine.

The ER is for ALL urgent issues, not just for COVID-19. We don't want patients to be afraid to go to the hospital if they are having an emergency or risk their health because they are worried about exposure to the virus.

With that, our hospital offers two separate entrances with two separate treatment zones and triage areas where we take special precautions to keep our patients and staff safe. This allows us to treat those who have an emergency, such as an injury or chest pain, separate from those who have respiratory symptoms.

Phoenix ER & Medical Hospital offers COVID-19 testing through the North Emergency Room entrance with no patient responsibility. Please call us at 480-284-5867 with any questions.

Our state-of-the-art hospital is modern with an updated atmosphere and friendly, engaged staff. Our emergency department and medical hospital is licensed by the State of Arizona and offers Pharmacy, Laboratory, and a full array of imaging and diagnostic equipment, including CT, MRI, Ultrasound, and X-Ray with rapid test results and treatment.

Phoenix ER & Medical Hospital is owned exclusively by the Board-Certified Emergency Physicians who work here which allows us to prioritize what matters most: Putting Patients First.

Experience the Difference.

Phoenix ER & Medical Hospital

3050 S. Dobson Rd.

Chandler

SW Corner of Dobson and Queen Creek Rd.

(480) 284-5867

PhoenixERHospital.com