Phoenix Cyberknife & Radiation Oncology Center is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Phoenix Cyberknife is not only unique to Phoenix, but to treatment centers across the country,

Compared to surgery, radiation is an outpatient procedure that does not require general anesthesia or hospitalization.

If you want more informaton, Phoenix Cyberknife & Radiation Oncology Center is located at 4611 E. Shea Blvd in Phoenix, Arizona. You can also call 602-441-3845, or go to www.phoenixcyberknifecenter.com.