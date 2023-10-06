Peter Piper Pizza serving up Spooky Specials this Halloween!

Peter Piper Pizza is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Peter Piper Pizza was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973 by Anthony "Tony" Cavolo, a World War 2 veteran and Brooklyn, New York native. Tony's vision was to create a neighborhood pizzeria serving authentic, high-quality food that he was accustomed to growing up at reasonable prices, in a family-friendly atmosphere. Tony starred in many early Peter Piper Pizza commercials wearing his trademark apron and chef's hat. His "come on over" catch phrase would soon become as memorable as Peter Piper Pizza itself.

Today, Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the United States and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza on dough made every day, crisp hand-tossed salads, flavorful wings in a variety of flavors, delectable desserts and always providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends.

With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike, setting the backdrop for family fun and creating memories to last a lifetime like celebrating childhood birthdays. Peter Piper is the birthday destination with packages curated to include pizza, games and more.

For Phoenicians on the go, Peter Piper Pizza Express debuted in Phoenix last year. Peter Piper Pizza Express locations offer delivery and to-go only.

Being a part of the Phoenix community has always been a hallmark of the brand. Peter Piper Pizza is proud to support children's education by donating a portion of every fundraising event, and has given more than $500,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper is especially proud of their partnership with Phoenix Childrens and the Emily Center where children and loved ones go to learn about a health condition and care options. All information is guided by licensed nurse experts who specialize in pediatric health information and education.

With 29 Phoenix-area locations, family-friendly fun, craveable pizza, salads, appetizers, and desserts are just around the corner. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

