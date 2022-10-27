Peter Piper Pizza has some spooky specials just in time for Halloween

Peter Piper Pizza is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Peter Piper Pizza was founded in Glendale, Arizona, by Tony Cavallo, in 1973. His vision was to create a neighborhood pizzeria serving authentic, high-quality food that he was accustomed to growing up at reasonable prices, in a family-friendly atmosphere. Tony starred in many early Peter Piper Pizza commercials wearing his trademark apron and chef's hat. His "come on over" catch phrase would soon become as memorable as Peter Piper Pizza itself.

Today, Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 110 locations in the United States and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza on dough made every day, crisp hand-tossed salads, flavorful wings in a variety of flavors, delectable desserts and always providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends.

With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike, setting the backdrop for family fun and creating memories to last a lifetime. Speaking of technology, Peter Piper launched funpass this year, which allows guests to purchase and reload cards directly from a kiosk to play new and classic games in Peter Piper's "game on" arcade area. The new system eliminates the need for game tokens and paper prize tickets.

For Phoenicians on the go, Peter Piper Pizza Express debuted in Phoenix earlier this year. The brand extension comes after Peter Piper saw strong demand for its scratch-made pizza and menu items during the pandemic. Peter Piper Pizza Express locations are 15% the size of a traditional Peter Piper full-service restaurant and offer delivery and to-go only. Each Peter Piper Express serves a full menu featuring its pizzas crafted from dough made fresh daily, salads, appetizers, desserts, and bottled beverages. The highlight of each location is a full-size kitchen equipped with a custom red Roto-Flex® stone-baked pizza oven capable of baking over 200 delicious pizzas per hour. There are currently two Phoenix-area express locations at 2322 Thomas Road and 4731 East Greenway Road.

Being a part of the Phoenix community has always been a hallmark of the brand. Peter Piper Pizza is proud to support children's education by donating a portion of every fundraising event, and has given more than $500,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper is especially proud of their partnership with Phoenix Childrens and the Emily Center where children and loved ones go to learn about a health condition and care options. All information is guided by licensed nurse experts who specialize in pediatric health information and education.

With 29 Phoenix-area locations, family-friendly fun, craveable pizza, salads, appetizers, and desserts are just around the corner. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit peterpiperpizza.com.