Peggy Young Real Estate can help you buy or sell your home

Peggy Young Real Estate is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Originally from Venezuela, South America Peggy has a diverse background and experience including real estate, marketing, public relations and journalism and she is fluent in Spanish. She has lived in extremely hot climates as well as in the cold arctic of Alaska. She understands the complexities involved in living and working in different cultures and communities. Peggy has proven that over 22 years of experience in the real estate industry, enthusiasm and unique marketing make a winning combination.

COMMITMENT TO SERVICE

Peggy has been on all sides of a real estate transaction; as a Buyer's Agent, as a Seller's Agent, as a Buyer, as a Seller, and as a Relocation Counselor. Peggy understands all phases of the sales process, including the importance of relationships, effective marketing and the ability to negotiate. Peggy loves what she does and has great passion for helping people. Peggy specializes in residential real estate sales and providing knowledge, real estate advice and experience. She offers a high level of service to every client and strives to continually provide excellent customer service with ethics, expertise, trust and professionalism. Peggy loves what she does and it shows!

PROVEN RECORD

- Consistent Top Producer since 1996

- Placed as #15 in to top 40 in 2014 - Keller Williams Arizona Realty

- Consistently placed in top 20% - Realty Executives Phoenix

- Graduate of the Tempe Leadership Class of XXIX in 2013

- Graduate of the Scottsdale Leadership Academy in 2010

- Awarded Rookie of the Year first year in Real Estate

- First Place Aurora Award in Crisis Communication - Public

- Relations Society of America, Alaska

- Re/Max 100% Club - 2015

- Best of The Valley Five Star Professional

Peggy Young Real Estate

Re/Max Fine Properties, 21020 N Pima Road

480-241-1040

peggyyoung.com