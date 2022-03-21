PE Solar can help you save money on your taxes AND energy bill

PE Solar is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Have you received your tax credit yet?

Tax season is here, and it's time to talk about who PE Solar [pesolar.com] is and why they are going door to door handing out these bright orange checks. PE Solar [pesolar.com] is one the nation's largest solar contractors, and here in the valley, they are ranked number one by "Ranking Arizona." With their main office in Tempe, Arizona, their teams are heading out to local neighborhoods across the valley with bright orange checks to talk to homeowners about the solar tax incentive.

Homeowners are getting paid up to $10,000 to go solar with the tax credit. Customers with PE that went solar last year get their refunds back next month. Solar panels are great for the environment and cut back on carbon emissions. Solar will start paying you back in savings from the first day.

IS GOING SOLAR WORTH IT?

Solar is worth it if you like saving money and using electricity when you want, plus the federal government will help you pay for them. There are no time-of-use plans or restrictions with solar energy. Your family can use as much power as they want when they want. The average homeowner will save $63,000 over the lifetime of their system. If you qualify for the tax credit, it is highly recommended every homeowner go green. Plain and simple, It's just a cheaper way to buy your electricity. Everyone should be doing it. The solar tax credit is a great way to get caught back up in life, pay off credit card debt, or take a vacation.

If you haven't seen a member of PE Solar [pesolar.com] walking around your neighborhood yet and want to get your check now, you can visit their special website [grabyourcheck.com] for the offer at www.grabyourcheck.com. [grabyourcheck.com.]

The opportunity to earn up to $10,000 with the solar tax credit is going away soon. Fortunately, the program is still open this month! PE Solar [pesolar.com] has helped thousands of homeowners take advantage of the tax credit, and they look forward to helping you and your family.

