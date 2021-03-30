Patty Mastracco, Recipe Developer with Smart & Final shares recipes for Easter

((SL Advertiser)) For more information visit smartandfinal.com

Four Cheese Potatoes au Gratin

Starting with frozen potatoes saves on prep and cook time in this cheesy potato dish. Replace 1 cup of the sharp Cheddar with smoked Cheddar for extra flavor.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

2 1/2 cups First Street Milk

3 tablespoons First Street Dehydrated Minced Onion

1 tablespoon First Street Spicy Brown Mustard

1/2 teaspoon First Street Pepper

4 oz. First Street Cream Cheese

2 cups shredded First Street Sharp Cheddar Cheese

3/4 cup shredded First Street Swiss Cheese

1/2 cup shredded First Street Parmesan Cheese

2 tablespoons flour

Salt or garlic salt to taste (optional)

1 (32-oz.) bag First Street Southern Hash Browns, thawed

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Preheat oven to 425°F and coat a shallow 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Heat milk, onion, mustard, pepper and cream cheese in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Place Cheddar, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses in a large bowl and toss with flour. Reduce heat to low and add cheese a small handful at a time, whisking until melted before adding more. When all cheese has been added, stir in potatoes; season with salt if desired. Transfer to prepared baking dish and bake for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley if desired. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Recipe tip:

After baking, sprinkle the surface with additional Cheddar or Parmesan cheese and broil until golden brown.

Patty Mastracco

Lemon Parmesan Asparagus

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

1 bunch fresh asparagus*

2 tablespoons First Street or Sun Harvest Organic Butter

1/2 teaspoon First Street or Sun Harvest Organic Dried Rosemary

1/4 First Street Garlic Salt

2 tablespoons First Street Lemon Juice

2 tablespoons First Street Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Gently bend the bottom of each asparagus stalk to break off the tough stem ends. Melt butter in a very large skillet with rosemary and garlic salt over medium-high heat. Reduce heat slightly and add asparagus; cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender, turning occasionally. Add lemon juice and cook for 1 minute more. Sprinkle with cheese and season with pepper. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

*The tough asparagus stems and the tender stalks can be separated easily - simply bend the bottom of each stalk gently - it will naturally break in just the right place.

Patty Mastracco

Sweet and Tangy Raspberry Mango Ham Glaze

Stick with this recipe or swap out your favorite preserves and fruit.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

1 cup Sun Harvest or First Street Raspberry Preserves

1/2 cup chopped First Street Frozen Mango Chunks

3 tablespoons First Street Lemon Juice

Place all ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat slightly and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and let cool to warm. Makes 8 servings.

Recipe tips:

Add additional lemon juice and cook slightly longer for a tangier taste.

This sauce is also great served over pork, chicken or salmon.

Patty Mastracco