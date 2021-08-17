Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Patricia Bannan, RD with Smart & Final shares back to school recipes

items.[0].image.alt
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:47 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 10:47:31-04

((SL Advertiser)) For more information visit smartandfinal.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV