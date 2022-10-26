Pathway Homes and J Group are working together to get Phoenix renters on the path to homeownership

Pathway Homes is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Becoming a homeowner just got a whole lot easier.

We're on a mission to create more homeowners. Live in the home you want to buy while building your down payment. Whether you're just starting out or already have some savings, Pathway's unique programs can get you on the path to becoming a homeowner.

We realize the traditional paths to homeownership don't work for everyone.

We also realize not everyone is on the same timeline. Whether you already have some savings or are just starting out, we'll get you in a Pathway Home and on the path to becoming a homeowner.

Partnering with the J Group, Pathway is working to get Phoenix renters on the path to homeownership. The flexible options from Pathway offer consumers the chance to purchase a home and start to build generational wealth when they're ready.

Pathway Homes

844-707-0118

https://www.yourpathway.com/rent-to-own-homes/phoenix-az