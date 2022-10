Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is bringing wine country to Scottsdale for their Paso Robles Wine Tasting Tour! Make sure you grab the hottest ticket in town:

Event Details:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Venue – McCormick Scottsdale

Event website: pasowine.com

6:00 – 8:30pm - Consumer Walk-around Tasting

Buy tickets here

Promo code (for $5 discount): SLL22