Outlets at Anthem has great shopping deals, and family-friendly events

The holidays are finally over and now it's time to unwind and have a little fun. With great shopping deals, family-friendly events and a unique new gift card promotion, the Outlets at Anthem are the place to be this month.

Bring the whole family and head down to the Outlets on Saturday, January 20th from 2:00pm-7:00pm to sip, sniff, save and savor at their Barks & Brews event! Local Country radio station KNIX will be on-site with Lois Lewis and featuring a live performance by popular Country duo, Waterloo Revival. There will also be a craft beer garden courtesy of Lagunitas Brewing Company. Entry to the beer garden is only $1 per person (must be 21 years of age and older to enter) and all proceeds of the event will benefit local animal non-profit group, the Arizona Animal Welfare League. Don't forget to bring Fido along too! There will be all sorts of family-fun activities such as a pet psychic, doggie tattoos, pet caricatures, face painting, balloon art, pet-friendly retail and more! Plus, Ruby's Express will be grilling hamburgers and dogs! And as always, there will be amazing deals throughout the shopping center all day long.

The Great Gift Card Exchange is currently underway at the Outlets at Anthem. Did you receive a gift card this holiday season that was not the perfect fit for you? Bring us your unwanted and UNUSED gift cards and exchange them for an Outlets at Anthem gift card and we'll give you a $5 Bonus per every card during THE GREAT GIFT CARD EXCHANGE. Visit Customer Service now through January 21 to trade in your unwanted gift cards. Restrictions apply and your gift card balances will be checked. For full details and exclusions visit Customer Service or WWW.GREATGIFTCARDEXCHANGE.COM.

So treat yourself to a little fun this month and cure those post-holiday blues! Come shop the Outlets this weekend where everything is up to 70% off.

Want to win a Style Up $100 Shopping Spree this month at Outlets at Anthem? Just submit your entry form at the entry box located at Customer Service inside the Outlets at Anthem Food Court. One lucky winner each month will receive a $100 Outlets at Anthem gift card good at all participating stores.

Outlets at Anthem… your Style and Savings Destination.

