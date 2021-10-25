Optum Primary Care talks about key risk factors for breast cancer

Optum Primary Care is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Optum Primary Care has four locations across the valley with over 12 providers. They offer same day and next day appointments as well as video visits. Their state-of-the-art primary care clinics offer a full range of primary care-led services. From annual wellness visits and preventive care, to acute care for illness, they've got you covered.

Optum Primary Care offers personalized care for every patient. They take time to listen to their patients and work with them to understand their health goals. Optum Primary Care aims to put the patient at the center of everything.

To find the location near you, go to www.optumcare.com/PhoenixCare.