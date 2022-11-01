Optum Community Centers: Get mentally and physically fit

Optum is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

At Optum Care, we are all about you and your health. Our doctors and care teams are here to help you live well as you age. With us, you'll benefit from having expert care that's geared toward you.

Choosing Optum Care gives you the advantage of having care that's backed by thousands of doctors across the country. It's like having an arena filled with some of the brightest minds in health care focused on you and your health. With our group approach, your dedicated primary care doctor has more support to help keep you healthy. They're always working with other doctors to share successes, push new ideas and find ways to help make your care even better. Having a connected network of experts also means you get care that's been proven to work. And that will help save you time, money, and stress

Care that gives you more

With Optum Care you have access to additional health services and resources including:

Annual Wellness Visits

Unlike a checkup, this yearly visit is centered on preventive care. You'll get extra one-on-one time with your care provider to focus on your health. Because it's all about helping you stay healthy, not just treating you when you're sick.

Advanced Care

We provide extra support to our patients with complex or serious health conditions. We have case managers, social workers and behavioral health providers who are there to help. If you're unable to leave home and need us to visit you there, we can do that too. Our goal is to get you the care you need, where you need it, now and in the future.

Medication Review

You can meet with an Optum Care pharmacist about your medications. You'll be able to get your questions answered and make sure everything is working well together.

Community Centers

You're invited to socialize, stay active and learn at our Optum Care Community Centers. We offer a variety of ways to help improve your physical, mental, and emotional health.

From exercise classes to movies, we host dozens of ways to get you going and keep you connected with others who are 55+ in our community. All visits and activities come at no charge. The goal is that you have a place that makes it easy to fit in and feel at home

Learn more about how we can provide the right care for you.

Visit optumcare.com/az or give us a call at 1-877-901-4984.