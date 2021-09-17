Opendoor on the red-hot housing market

Opendoor is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
Opendoor gives people a simple way to buy, sell and trade-in homes in Phoenix.
When homeowners in Phoenix sell their home to Opendoor, they'll receive an all-cash offer and skip the hassle of showings and open houses all-together. The entire process is online and contact-free, and sellers can choose a closing date that works with their timeline, avoiding double mortgages or double moves.
Opendoor also helps consumers find, tour, purchase and close on homes 7-days a week - at their convenience and all from their phone. Opendoor empowers buyers in Phoenix throughout their journey with the ability to tour homes on their own schedule, either in-person or virtually, and with competitive cash offers to help them bypass the bidding war and move into their dream home quickly.
Get started today, visit Opendoor.com for more.
