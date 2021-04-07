Olive Branch Holistic Healthcare offers medical massage for pain management

Olive Branch Holistic Healthcare is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Olive Branch Holistic Healthcare Inc was created in response to the opioid epidemic. Recognizing that there is a need for a more natural complementary treatment that would help those who will have to manage pain and are or are in danger of becoming prescription medication dependent. We strive to work with your integrated healthcare team to provide you with "superb natural pain management and get you out of pain for as long as possible in the most healthiest and affordable way possible " by accepting most commercial medical insurance.

Olive Branch HHC is Olive Branch holistic healthcare, answer to natural pain management clinic. Using medical massage, with natural pain analgesic our treatments are simple. We will find the pain using postural analysis on and of the table, release your muscles and bring you out of pain. We provide web excesses.com, and clinical natural pain analgesic for home care.

For more information call 480-770-6641 or visit www.olivebranchHHC.com