O Longevity & Wellness: Membership-based health and wellness clinic

O Longevity & Wellness Is a membership-based health and wellness clinic that focuses on preventive medicine, along with a variety of services including, concierge medicine and telemedicine appointments.

Dr. Ken Ota's philosophy is that the best path to longevity and wellness is an impeccable focus on preventive medicine. He has made that philosophy easy with a practice that includes a comprehensive combination of scheduled preventive measures. These measures include, physicals and quarterly health check-ins, as well as prompt as-needed sick visits either in person or through telemedicine.

Since O Longevity & Wellness is a concierge model, the process to see a doctor is much more efficient. With an affordable annual fee, healthcare access is unlimited with Dr. Ota. Should a patient require labs, imaging and referrals, O Longevity & Wellness staff will assist in utilizing insurance for coverage, if desired.

In addition to private party services, Dr. Ota has extended a fully customizable concierge model to the executives and employees of local companies. Concierge medicine can be integrated into an existing wellness program within the company that could include routine presentations to engage employees with their physical and mental health maintenance.

At O Longevity & Wellness, telemedicine appointments are an option for members . Telemedicine allows a doctor's consultation from the comfort of the members home or office, without the risks associated with patient waiting rooms.

For more information about O Longevity & Wellness, call 480-365-8035 or visit DrKenOta.com.