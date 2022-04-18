Watch
NOW available! CiC offers a revolutionary in-office treatment to treat symptoms associated with poor circulation

((SL Advertiser)) You can find CIC Centers Valley Wide and Northern Arizona. To find a location call (602) 954-0777 or visit, pad101.org
Comprehensive Integrated Care Centers (CIC) is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Convenient locations throughout the Valley, is just one of the ways CiC is working towards providing the best experience to you and your family. Our multi-specialty physician team, along with on-site screening and testing also contribute to meeting this standard. We strive to offer appointments that actually begin when they are scheduled and allow for you to spend quality time with your doctor.

