NextTribe.com talks about the best beauty buys for your money

Next Tribe is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

April 15 is the traditional day our taxes are due. And while the IRS has given us a little reprieve this year, Arizona state taxes are still due today. Feeling the pinch that comes with sending your payment? NextTribe.com beauty director Cheryl Kramer Kaye share the beauty buys that give your spirits a lift without spending a lot.

1. Multi-tasking products always give you more bang for your buck.

Olay skincare has come out with its first sunscreen, Olay Regenerist Mineral Sunscreen Moisturizer with SPF 30. And it gets all of its broad-spectrum, sun protective power from zinc oxide, which is a mineral sunscreen. But there's so much more in this formula: It also has glycerin, niacinamide, and antioxidants like vitamin E to hydrate, energize, and protect your skin. It absorbs quickly, leaves no greasy residue, and is under $30 at olay.com or at your local retailer for curbside pickup.

2. An itchy-skin savior for under $10.

Curél® Itch Defense® Lotion is ideal for dry itchy skin, this soothing formula provides instant relief while rebalancing skin to help keep irritation from coming back. The formula has an Advanced Ceramide Complex which restores skin's ceramide levels to help retain moisture and prevent dry, itchy skin from returning. It's so effective that it was even granted the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. (Products eligible for the Seal of Acceptance can be used for people with eczema or severe skin conditions and have satisfied the NEA Seal of Acceptance Criteria.) It's just $9.79 at Target.

3. A great deal for treating your hair

Treat being the operative word! Hair Biology is a line of haircare products that smell amazing, make your hair feel fabulous, and address the biological changes that happen to our hair as we age: it gets duller, drier, thinner, and grayer. Hair Biology was created specifically for women 50+ and it has four product lines: Soft & Hydrated; Silver & Glowing; Full & Vibrant; and styling products. I'm obsessed with the Thickening Leave-In Treatment instantly increases the diameter of each strand. And I love how the Argan Oil Taming Serum strengthens my hair against damage, smooths my flyaways and brings back my shine. And you can find Hair Biology exclusively at Target and for just $9.99 a bottle.

4. Reflect on your look

Now that you've gotten gorgeous, it's time to admire your handiwork! You have check out the lighted mirror that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie use to check themselves out: The Riki Loves Riki Skinny Lighted Vanity Mirror. It's the perfect size and framed in LED lights that give you five levels of brightness. There's also a magnifying mirror for detail work and a magnetized smart phone holder plus a Bluetooth connector for easy selfies or live streaming. The mirror usually costs $195, but through April 17th, there's a 25% sitewide sale at rikilovesriki.com, and the Skinny costs $146.25. Hurry up and shop!