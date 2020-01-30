Spotlight Media Relations is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle expert Josh McBride has his favorite picks for a new you this new year:

Corona Premier, 2.6g of carbs and 90 calories

Aera Smart Diffuser

Use promo code NEWYEAR20 for 20% off an Aera Diffuser at www.Aeraforhome.com until February 16th

Febreze Clothing Odor Eliminator

Available at Walmart, Target and other mass retailers nationwide

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion

$7.99 at Walmart and mass retailers nationwide

JCPenney and jcpenney.com