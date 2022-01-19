Need work? Cuties Lemonade & More looking to hire hard-working people to join fast growing company

Cuties Lemonade is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Our story is one of perseverance from start to finish. We are an everyday family that has served our country and state the greater majority of our lives and all we wish to do is keep serving some more. We are faithful hard-working people and everything we serve you is with every bit of our hearts and souls.

Cuties Lemonade is a lemon that serves up a variety of REAL fruit-flavored lemonades in Phoenix, Arizona. Every glass is made-to-order, carefully measured and fully fresh. Hand-selected lemons are freshly squeezed so you know you're getting the real thing. Every liquid fruit retains its genuine flavor, pulp, and seeds; so you can see that it's the real thing! A shake here, and a stir there, ensures the beverage is chilled and that the liquid fruit and fresh lemon juice are mixed to perfection.

"When Life Gives You Lemons, You Make Lemonade"

Cuties Lemonade & More

Inside Superstition Springs Center

6555 E Southern Avenue

Mesa, AZ 85206

(480) 625-2130

www.cutieslemonade.com