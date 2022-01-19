Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Need work? Cuties Lemonade & More looking to hire hard-working people to join fast growing company

items.[0].image.alt
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 09:54:17-05

Cuties Lemonade is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Our story is one of perseverance from start to finish. We are an everyday family that has served our country and state the greater majority of our lives and all we wish to do is keep serving some more. We are faithful hard-working people and everything we serve you is with every bit of our hearts and souls.

Cuties Lemonade is a lemon that serves up a variety of REAL fruit-flavored lemonades in Phoenix, Arizona. Every glass is made-to-order, carefully measured and fully fresh. Hand-selected lemons are freshly squeezed so you know you're getting the real thing. Every liquid fruit retains its genuine flavor, pulp, and seeds; so you can see that it's the real thing! A shake here, and a stir there, ensures the beverage is chilled and that the liquid fruit and fresh lemon juice are mixed to perfection.

"When Life Gives You Lemons, You Make Lemonade"

Cuties Lemonade & More
Inside Superstition Springs Center
6555 E Southern Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 625-2130
www.cutieslemonade.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News Literacy Week: Becoming a smarter, more active news consumer