Need a relaxing getaway? You have to try Amara Resort and Spa

If you're looking to blend nature's fiery artistry with a relaxed social vibe, Amara Resort and Spa is whispering your name. Tucked along the banks of Oak Creek Canyon like a secret sanctuary, also just steps from buzzing Uptown Sedona, and close to endless outdoor adventures in the red rock country. Join us for walks along Oak Creek, cocktails by the pool, courtyard lawn games and the most glorious sunsets you've ever seen. As the perfect four-season destination, Sedona is the ideal getaway for visitors looking to explore the famed red rocks, see the fabled vortexes and enjoy stunning views right from your courtyard Adirondack chair.

Consistently named one of the "Best Hotels" by Conde Nast Traveler and U.S. News & World Report, Amara's 2021 renovated look takes inspiration from the surrounding red rocks and brings the outdoors in to create a "tree-lodge" aesthetic by encompassing the five elements of nature - earth, wood, metal, fire and water. Every guestroom feels like a sanctuary as neutral tones blend harmoniously with organic textures, while a deep blue feature wall serves as an anchor to promote a sense of connection to the sights and sounds of the nearby babbling creek.

Amara's signature restaurant, SaltRock Southwest Kitchen, also offers familiar, yet refined favorites that share the spotlight with the unobstructed, picturesque views from our patio dining area of Cleopatra Rock and the much-loved Snoopy Rock. Come and try their fresh take on Southwestern cuisine featuring locally sourced ingredients with a regional twist. Don't forget to try SaltRock's acclaimed craft beverages, including an ever-changing menu of seasonal creations with scratch made syrups, infusions, herbs and garnishes. SaltRock's margaritas are known as the best in Sedona. Click here for menus and reservations.

For a dose of "me time" Amara Spa offers a grand selection of massages, facials, body treatments, foot and hand rituals and more designed to harmonize mind, body and spirit. Consider their signature Rain Dance massage, featuring lavender, rosemary and sage oils or the Moon Chasing Sun signature facial for an experience distinctive to Amara. See the web menu for a list of ways to achieve total bliss.

Amara Resort and Spa features seasonal packages that add value for guests, like the Bed and Breakfast package or Wellness Package, which features a Spa credit. The resort also offers year-round specials like the Regional Resident Rate and Last Night is On Us, where guests can stay three nights and get a fourth night complimentary. Keep up with all current offers here: www.amararesort.com/offers.

