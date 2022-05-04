Nature's Bloom CBD celebrates Mother's Day with gift boxes and lower pricing

Nature's Bloom CBD is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Mother's Day is right around the corner! Have you done your shopping yet? Nature's Bloom CBD has the perfect gift this mothers day, the gift of better sleep and relaxation! This year, they're offering three different Mothers Day gift baskets that have an arrangement of CBD products we know she'll love! From CBD Sugar Scrubs to CBD Bath Bombs, it's time to ditch the Chocolates this year and give a gift that keeps on giving!

How soon should I order? Nature's Bloom will ship all orders out on the same business day as long as your order is placed before 3:00 pm MST so you can receive the gift box before her special day. All orders over $99 ship for free!

For the first 15 customers, use code First15 for $15 off your gift box.

Nature's Bloom has just been awarded Best CBD of the Valley for the 3rd year in a row. They have received this award because of their world-class CBD products and top-notch customer service. Whether you struggle with body pain, muscle inflammation, anxiety, or have trouble sleeping, Nature's Bloom has something for the whole family (even your furry friend).

Here's where you can find them:

North Scottsdale Store: 7609 E Pinnacle Peak Rd Unit C13

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Chandler Store:4995 S Alma School Rd Unit E3

Chandler, AZ 85248

Or just order from their website at www.naturesbloom.net