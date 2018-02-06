Nationwide Vision talks about cataract diagnosis and treatment services

Nationwide Vision is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Cataracts

What Are Cataracts?

Cataracts are clouded formations that develop on the crystalline lens of the eye over time. These painless blurs cause a loss of vision by preventing light from passing through the retina.

Cataracts most commonly develop naturally as a part of the aging process, although they can also result from exposure to toxic substances, diseases such as diabetes, or after a physical injury to the eye.

Cataract Diagnosis and Treatment Services

The only way to diagnose if you have cataracts, as well as to determine the proper treatment, is to have a comprehensive eye examination.

Fortunately, our optometrists often can correct your cataract-related vision problems with glasses or contacts. However, individuals with advanced cataracts may be advised to consider cataract surgery.

The surgery involves removing the clouded lens from your eye and replacing it with a transparent intraocular lens (IOL). After surgery, you can expect a drastic improvement in your vision. If you believe you are a candidate for surgery, treatment is available at one of our medical centers.

Stay on top of age-related eye diseases and illnesses by scheduling an annual comprehensive eye exam with your optometrist at a convenient Nationwide Vision location near you.

