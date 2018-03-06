Nationwide Vision answers the question, are you a good LASIK candidate?

Nationwide Vision Centers is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Are You A Good Candidate for LASIK?

One of the most common questions posed to our experienced Nationwide Vision Arizona eye doctors is, "Am I a good candidate for LASIK

From traditional to custom, from Wavefront technology to the iLASIK procedure, these days, there are more LASIK options available than ever before. But when you're ready to put your glasses on the shelf, which procedure should you undergo?

And how do you know if LASIK is the right choice for you?

Here is our Arizona eye care checklist to help you determine if you are a good candidate for LASIK eye procedure .

1. You wear glasses or contacts consistently: Though LASIK is certainly a minimally invasive treatment, if your vision is fairly good and you wear glasses or contacts only infrequently, you may not need to undergo procedure. LASIK is more often sought by those who depend on glasses and contacts regularly, and who are ready to give up that dependence.

2. You have a high-order aberration: Though glasses and contacts are often used to help correct a minor vision impairment, many suffer from high-order aberrations - or eye imperfections that cannot be corrected through more traditional methods. Those with high-order aberrations tend to make excellent candidates for LASIK and often choose to undergo a more personalized procedure such as Wavefront technology or the iLASIK treatment.

3. You've discussed LASIK with your doctor: Of course one of the largest factors to consider when trying to decide whether you're a good candidate for LASIK is the result of a medical consultation with a trusted and experienced Arizona eye care specialist. Make an appointment discuss your medical history and your vision goals, and make your decision with confidence.

