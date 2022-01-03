National Technical Institute offers high level training in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades

National Technical Institute is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

National Technical Institute to Host "New Year, New Career" Open House for In-Demand, Essential Jobs in HVAC, plumbing and electrical

National Technical Institute (NTI), a state approved trade school offering fast-track training for HVAC, plumbing and electrical careers, will host an open house on Thursday, January 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. The school is encouraging anyone interested in exploring new opportunities to stop by, especially those looking for an essential, in-demand career with high earnings potential.

Attendees will be given a tour of the school's real-life installation and training labs featuring the most modern and relevant HVAC mechanical, commercial refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing equipment in the industry. Additionally, instructors, current and former students, and business owners looking to hire will be on hand to answer any questions about a career in the trades.

The trades desperately need personnel

Currently, there is an historic "skills gap" in Arizona and throughout the United States. The "skills gap" is defined as a mismatch between the skills employers need, and the skills that job seekers possess. This mismatch makes it difficult for employers to hire appropriately trained workers.

It will only get worse as many new jobs will be created with funding from the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Congress passed in November 2021. The package will support various projects nationwide making the need to add staffing even more urgent.

Analysts predict more than 3 million skilled trade jobs will remain open by 2028, and a recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders revealed that 69% of its members are already experiencing delays in completing projects on time due to a shortage of qualified workers. And, according to Build Your Future Arizona , the skills gap in the state's construction industry is projected to hit 150,000 by September 2022.

"With the skills trade gap only expected to get wider, now is the perfect time to train for these jobs," recommends Dr. Maria E. Dezenberg, PhD, Vice President of Operations at NTI. "An education in these fields can only lead to a prosperous future."

According to the U.S. Bureau Labor of Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, the average salary for electricians is $56,180, $48,730 for HVAC techs, and $55,160 for plumbers. In fact, there is such strong demand for plumbers that many NTI students are hired before they graduate.

NTI's mission is to produce problem solving, creative thinking graduates who possess industry-standard knowledge for a long-term, promising career. NTI offers 16-week hybrid training programs with both online and in-person lab classes, weekday or weekend tracks, and morning or evening classes.

"We immerse our students in real world situations, where they spend over 50% of their time in NTI's state of the art training labs. We've found our practical, hands-on instruction provides tremendous benefits to students and prepares them to be job-ready upon graduation," said Dezenberg.

To enroll, students must be 17 years or older and provide proof of a high school diploma or take an entrance test. Contact NTIs admissions office for more information.