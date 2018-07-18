Muesliikon Green Café opens in Gilbert

7:25 AM, Jul 18, 2018
10:43 AM, Jul 18, 2018
sonoran living

((SL Advertiser)) Muesliikon Green Café opens it's doors to introduce you to healthy muesli

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Muesliikon is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

15% off Website from the day the show airs until Sunday Night after grand opening. Also those coming to grand opening will get additional 10% off!
You can find Muesliikon in the cereal asile of AJ's Fine Foods

Muesliikon Green Café
81 S.McQueen Rd.
(Elliot & McQueen)
Gilbert
(480) 304-5558    
Muesliikon.com

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Comments

Sonoran Living is about beauty, wellness, fashion and Arizona life.