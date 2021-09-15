Watch
Milly Almovodar has the latest beauty and skincare tips

Posted at 8:33 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 11:33:34-04

Josh McBride World is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo & Conditioner With Pink Grapefruit $11.99 at Walmart

Jozi Curls $4.99 at Target

Catrice Cosmetics True Skin Hydrating Foundation $11 catricecosmetics.com/ amazon.com

Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Collection $70 Juicebeauty.com, Ulta.com/Ulta Stores

Juice Beauty Prebiotix Collection $99 Juicebeauty.com, Ulta.com/Ulta Stores

Milly Almovodar has all the latest beauty and skincare tips. For more information, follow Milly on Instagram, @millyalmovodar

