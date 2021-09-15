Milly Almovodar has the latest beauty and skincare tips

Josh McBride World is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.
Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo & Conditioner With Pink Grapefruit $11.99 at Walmart
Jozi Curls $4.99 at Target
Catrice Cosmetics True Skin Hydrating Foundation $11 catricecosmetics.com/ amazon.com
Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Collection $70 Juicebeauty.com, Ulta.com/Ulta Stores
Juice Beauty Prebiotix Collection $99 Juicebeauty.com, Ulta.com/Ulta Stores
Milly Almovodar has all the latest beauty and skincare tips. For more information, follow Milly on Instagram, @millyalmovodar