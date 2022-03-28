Watch
Michele Q permanent makeup artist can create eyebrows you don't have

Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 28, 2022
Michele Q Permanent Makeup is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

For 27 years Michele Q has learned from many plastic surgeons how to have an artistic eye, especially when the human body is not symmetrical from one side to the other. The goal as a permanent makeup artist is to restore and refresh your overall look, enhancing and balancing your facial features. There is nothing more rewarding to Michele Q Permanent Makeup than to bring happiness and self confidence so you can put your best FACE forward.

Email: michele@permanentmakeup.com, www.Permanentmakeup.com

Instagram: Michele Q Permanent makeup/Sally Hayes Permanent makeup Facebook: Michele Q Permanent Makeup or You Tube: Michele Q Permanent Makeup

Michele Quintana
Michele Q Permanent Makeup
Located inside the office of Dr. Robert Bonillas, MD
9377 E Bell Road Suite 367
Scottsdale, Az 85260
480-951-0539

