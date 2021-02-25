Menu

MEN: Suffering with low hormones? Essentia Herbs can help you balance them naturally!

Posted at 8:37 AM, Feb 25, 2021
Essentia Herbs is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Dr. Liu, founder of the Eastern Medicine Center and EssentiaHerbs.com discusses an alternative approach to hormone replacement therapy. Healthy bodies are designed to compensate for declining hormones as we age. Many men turn to hormone replacement therapy as they start experiencing declining testosterone levels, not realizing the long term effects and damage that it will have on their bodies.
Dr. Liu discusses how thousands of men have rebuilt their bodies to start producing their own hormones and reversed the signs of aging using her herbal formulas. To learn more, visit EssentiaHerbs.com

