Mayo Clinic Director of Sports Medicine shares helpful tips to stay healthy while working out

Mayo Clinic is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

If you're returning to exercise after the holidays, there are a few tips from Mayo Clinic that you should follow. In general, all adults should engage in some level of activity daily. Remember, some activity is better than none.

In order to receive substantial health benefits, adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week . When you're planning your activity, remember to integrate strength training for each muscle group of your body.

From losing weight, to reducing heart disease risk, to strengthening your bones and muscles, regular exercise can provide lasting lifestyle improvements. In order to stay motivated and committed to your fitness plan, it's important to design your fitness programs around your likes and abilities.

Properly preparing for your workouts are also an important part of staying fit. Be wary of exercises that pain or exhaust old injuries, and always remember to warm up before any activity.

As with any lifestyle change, it's important to discuss possible effects with your healthcare provider.

