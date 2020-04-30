Master Rooter Plumbing: "Home of the FREE second opinion"

Master Rooter Plumbing is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

At Master Rooter Plumbing we are a full service plumbing company. We have a commercial, residential, and TI division.

Master Rooter was started because I wanted go back to "old school" plumbing…to be able to provide the best possible service at a fair price to our customers. Once you use us you will never call another plumber again, we want to make you a customer for life.

After being in the plumbing business for years we have seen trends come and go, so we invest in and test new technologies so we can provide the best service and best options to our customers.

We hold both commercial and residential plumbing licenses.

Master Rooter Plumbing

(602) 399-9464

masterrooteraz.com