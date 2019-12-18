Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Massage Envy: Make a plan to relax and refresh for the new year!
Posted: 8:32 AM, Dec 18, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-18 12:33:52-05
((SL Advertiser)) Massage Envy: Make a plan to relax and refresh for the new year!
Massage Envy is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
The first 10 people to send a text to (602)-551-7252 will get a FREE 30 minute Rapid Tension Relief or Total Body Stretch session with your next 60 or 90 minute appointment!
For more information about Massage Envy, go to
massageenvy.com
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.