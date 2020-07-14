Maricopa County Elections Department discusses voting options for the Primary and General Elections in 2020

Maricopa County Elections Department is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

August 4 is Arizona's Primary Election Day!

In light of COVID-19, the Maricopa County Elections Department want to ensure all voters are aware of their voting options for the Primary and General Elections in 2020. Whether voters decide to vote by mail or in person, the county's goal is to give voters safe and accessible choices that make participation easier.

Voting by Mail

Early Voting is a secure and convenient option. With over 1.8 million Maricopa County voters on the Permanent Early Voting List, early voting has grown to account for upwards of 80 to 85 percent of all ballots cast in most elections. Voters can request a ballot in the mail at Request.Maricopa.Vote. You can also call us at (602) 506-1511 to make a one-time mail ballot request. The deadline to request a ballot in the mail is July 24, no later than 5 p.m.

Voting in Person

Due to the impact of COVID-19, Maricopa County is moving to a Vote Center election model in order to provide voters with a safe, secure, reliable and accessible August Primary Election. The voting locations will be open from July 8-August 4, including some evenings and weekends. All locations will implement physical distancing along with heightened safety and cleaning measures, including frequently cleaning high touch surfaces, requiring poll workers to wear masks and gloves and disinfecting pens after each use. We strongly encourage voters to wear masks when voting in person, and we will provide both masks and gloves for voters to use while they are at a voting location. Find a location near you at Locations.Maricopa.Vote.

These choices are designed to provide Maricopa County voters with safe and accessible voting options. Voters can find out what's on their ballot, sign up to vote by mail, find out where to vote and more at BeBallotReady.Vote.