Lutz Get Healthy: Helping all patients reach their optimal level of wellness and well-being

Lutz Get Healthy is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lutz Get Healthy is a solo practitioner Family Medicine Practice located in Gilbert, AZ. They cater to patients of all ages and from all walks of life. Their focus is not only on the care and management of acute and chronic illnesses, but they also strive to educate patients on maintaining their optimal health and wellness and encourage preventative health maintenance. Currently they offer well-child visits, sports physicals, general physicals, well woman exams, IV therapy, B12 injections, trigger point injections, and knee joint injections. They have extended hours for our working patients and those with childcare needs, and they are a Spanish speaking practice. They think of and treat all patients as family and provide personalized plans of care for all individuals who come to see them.

The goal of Lutz Get Healthy is to help all patients their optimal level of wellness and well-being. They do this by incorporating both Western and Holistic Medicine. The provider creates a partnership with each and every patient so that together they can create a plan that best suits the needs and objectives of each of her patients. Unlike most other providers, Dr. Lutz takes the time her patients need without being rushed, ensuring that all their cares and concerns are addressed. She truly listens to her patients and strives to bring the personal touch back to family medicine. Each staff member treats each and every patient with the respect and kindness. They accept most major insurances and also provide low-cost self-pay prices for those patients who are not insured.

To make an appointment you can contact them at 480-980-9582 or you can visit their website at www.lutzgethealthy.com.