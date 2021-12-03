Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Looking to add elegance to your home while preserving the view? Check out Arjay's Window Fashions

items.[0].image.alt
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 10:26:53-05

Arjay's Window Fashions is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Arjay's Window Fashions is a full-service window covering company that provides in-home design and installation. Arjay's Window Fashions handles everything. We assess your home to determine your window covering requirements from both an aesthetic and functional perspective. The goal is to help you discover the window-covering solution that best fits your unique situation and lifestyle. We guide you through the myriad of options to help you determine the optimal type of window covering for your unique function and style.

Finally, our technicians measure and install your window fashions utilizing the highest quality standards in the industry. And, they are there for you for years to come to handle any warranty issues that may arise.

Arjay's Window Fashions
6100 W. Gila Springs Place #27
Chandler
(602) 317-3848
arjayswf.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV