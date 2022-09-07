Watch Now
Looking for ways to save? Fox Valley Electric and Solar can help!

((SL Advertiser)) Install solar panels and save. For more information call (623) 587-7370 or go to FoxValleyElec.com
Posted at 8:17 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 12:19:52-04

Fox Valley Electric and Solar is an adveriser of Sonoran Living

We are locally owned and operated. We have a sincere commitment to our community, and customer service is our top priority.

Since 2006, we have established a strong reputation of providing quality electrical construction, service and maintenance to our customers in the Phoenix metropolitan area and across Arizona. We are proud to provide an extensive range of electrical services through our three divisions - Commercial, Residential, and Facilities Management

Fox Valley Electric and Solar
623-587-7370
foxvalleyelec.com

