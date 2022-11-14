Look better for the holidays! Learn Dracula's best kept secret at Dee's Gifted Hands Spa Boutique

Dee's Gifted Hands Spa Boutique is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Devette Ross, RN, was born and raised in Oakland, California. She served in the United States Air Force for approximately 10 years during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. While serving she had 5 beautiful kids. Devette received an honorable discharge from the military in 2005. In 2006 she attended Western Career College pursuing a License Practical nurse (LPN) certificate. While working as an LPN full time at Carl T. Hayden Veteran's Hospital in Phoenix, Devette attended Carrington College and received an associate's degree in nursing.

In 2011, Devette became a Registered Nurse, as she is very passionate about helping other's get well. In 2014 Devette took an interest in becoming a licensed aesthetician, laser tech and cosmetic injector. She then went to the Skin & Makeup Institute and National Laser Institute and fell in love with the idea of giving people facials, improving their skin, having people just relax, and making people feel good about themselves. She now has 14 years of nursing and 8 years of medical esthetics experience.

She is the proud owner of Dee's Gifted hands Spa Boutique and going on her 5th year Anniversary on October 7, 2022. She will be celebrating it on October 29 at 13246 N 113th Ave Suite 10 Youngtown AZ 85363. She would love to see you there. She started this journey because of a patient she met during a home care visit. She states the patient was in her 60's but looked more like she was in her 40's. She asked the patient what she was doing to look so young. The patient states she takes good care of her skin, gets a variety of services like monthly facials to help her look and feel good.

With Devette having a background in psych nursing, she feels that some people could use a lot more self-care in their life. This is why she started Dee's Gifted Hands Spa Boutique to reach people that can use this self-care in their life and improve their skin. She is located in Youngtown where she makes her clients look younger, remember your age is your business but how you look is hers.

She offers a variety of services here at the spa. Such as Facials, Cosmetic injections, IV therapy, Body contouring, Professional makeup, and so much more. She is know as "The Gifted Skin Therapist". She and the help of her team has grown this business by creating the perfect, most sought-after facials in the industry. It is more than just a custom facial treatment, each of their services are transformative treatments that work to provide immediate glow and long-lasting results for each of their valued clients. She displays a true dedication to her clients and their skin results. She goes above and beyond to make sure your skin results is exactly what you are looking for. So while you are at it why don't you come to Youngtown to look younger too!

Dee's Gifted Hands Spa Boutique

(623) 374-1122

GiftedHandsSpa.com