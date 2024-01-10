Lizzy & The Triggermen LIVE with a Roaring 20s Revue at Mesa Arts Center

Take Five Entertainment LLC is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Travel back in time with Lizzy & The Triggermen, labeled "10-piece jazz sensations" by LA Weekly and acclaimed as "one of the hottest swing bands in LA" by Good Day LA, burst onto the So Cal music scene with their electrifying performances.

Starting in an actual speakeasy LA club, they gained a rapid following due to their exceptional live shows and choreographed showgirl numbers, eventually headlining prestigious venues like the Wiltern, El Rey, and Troubadour.

Led by the charismatic siren Lizzy, whose powerhouse vocals and femme fatale swagger bring a modern twist to the classic diva style, the band boasts a multi-generational dream team of musicians who've played with the likes of Wynton Marsalis and Benny Goodman. Their music, deeply rooted in the traditions of Basie and Ellington, is a fusion of various genres, showcasing their audacious and resonant approach in the music scene.

Catch Lizzy and the Triggerman: Roaring 20s Revue at Mesa Arts Center January 20th at 7:30pm. Get your tickets at LizzyAndTheTriggermen.com.